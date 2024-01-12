I am all yours, nurture me – Failatu Abdul-Razak appeals

Failatu Abdul-Razak

Source: GNA

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, who just completed 227 hours of cooking to break a Guinness World Records (GWR), has appealed to stakeholders to nuture her prowess and utilise the publicity through the cook-a-thon event to propel Ghana further onto the global scene.

Failatu, who made the appeal at a press conference in Tamale after the event, said: “I am all yours, nuture me and put me to good use for this opportunity we have had this period.”



She stated that she was available for partnership in the hospitality field and beyond, adding that cooking was a hobby she did with passion.

She also appealed to investors across the world to invest in Ghana, emphasising that the Ghanaian youth were capable to perform effectively in diverse fields.



Abdul-Razak ended her cooking marathon on Wednesday, January 10, after 227 hours in Tamale, in an attempt to break the longest cooking period by an individual.