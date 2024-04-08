I am an independent dancer - Afronita clarifies association with Dancegod Lloyd

Dancegod Lloyd (L), Afronita (R)

Ghanaian dancer Afronita, formerly of DWP Academy, has dismissed rumors suggesting she joined Dancegod Lloyd's team following her departure from DWP Academy earlier this year.

In January 2024, Afronita, whose real name is Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, made headlines after leaving DWP Academy, where she had been for six years.



Speculations arose when she appeared in a video dancing with her mentor and former DWP Academy leader, Dancegod Lloyd, leading many to assume she had joined his new team.



However, in an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM on April 8, 2024, Afronita clarified that dancing with Dancegod Lloyd was simply for fun and did not signify her joining his group.



She emphasized her independence as a dancer, stating, “Dancegod Lloyd remains my role model, so I can always record a video with him. I’m not part of his group. I’m actually on my own now.”

Afronita also discussed her decision to leave DWP, explaining, “It was actually a decision I had to make because I was given choices. Yes, I had to choose what God wanted me to do.”



Despite her departure, Afronita expressed gratitude for her time at DWP Academy and highlighted the positive impact they had on her development as a dancer.



“There is no friction between me and my former group (DWP Academy). It was God’s plan. I’ve been there since I was fourteen, so that’s six years. I had the talents, but they nurtured me,” she shared.