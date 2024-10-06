Entertainment

I am happy about Pastor love’s arrest, He deserves It – MC Yaa Yeboah explains why

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: Gh Celebrities

Ghanaian TV host MC Yaa Yeboah expressed satisfaction over Pastor Love’s arrest, calling him arrogant and criticizing his verbal abuse of ex-wife Obaapa Christy.

Ghanaian TV host MC Yaa Yeboah expressed satisfaction over Pastor Love’s arrest, calling him arrogant and criticizing his verbal abuse of ex-wife Obaapa Christy. Pastor Love was sentenced to four years for stealing a car after failing to prove his claim of a loan used to clear it.



