I am music and music is me - Eno Barony

Eno Barony

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Eno Barony, offers insights into her personal life, emphasizing her profound connection with music beyond her career.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show, she passionately expresses, "I am music, and music is me," underlining the symbiotic relationship with her art.



Barony's involvement in writing and scripting her music videos showcases her dedication to authenticity and creative control.

Despite being an introvert, she finds solace in the presence of her dancers, reflecting her commitment to her craft and personal growth.



As the first female rapper to clinch the "Best Rapper" award at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards, Eno Barony continues to push creative boundaries in the industry.