Kwadwo Sheldon and George Opare Addo

Source: 3news

YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon responded to NDC Youth Organiser George Opare Addo, who denied inviting him to the party's Bukom Town Hall meeting.

Sheldon shared evidence of his invitation and pre-determined questions, maintaining he was contacted by the NDC.

Opare Addo countered, claiming Sheldon was only invited to cover a different event.



