I am open to writing songs and performing at rallies for political parties – Barima Sidney

Barima Sidney

Source: 3news

Hiplife artist Barima Sidney expressed willingness to perform on political campaign platforms and compose songs for parties, highlighting it as a business opportunity akin to performing for other organizations. He clarified past songs weren't meant to ridicule any party, urging listeners to disregard such claims while emphasizing his openness to paid performances.





