I believe I have lived before - Epixode

Reggae/Dancehall artist Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, popularly known as Epixode, revealed his belief in reincarnation during an interview on Channel One TV’s The Chat.

“I believe I have lived before,” he stated, sharing his spiritual view.



Epixode, currently promoting his trending song #chooboi, addresses Ghana's political and economic issues through his music.



Known for his Reggae/Dancehall roots, he recently shifted to Highlife, releasing the hit song Atia featuring Kwabena Kwabena.

Explaining his move towards Highlife, Epixode said he felt the need to reconnect with his origins and meet fans' growing demand.



He noted that this transition began with songs like Wahala Dey and solidified with Atia, which became one of the biggest Highlife tracks two years ago.



