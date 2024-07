Ola Michael

Source: Mynewsgh

Ola Michael criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for Chef Smith's scam, attributing it to economic hardship.

Ola Michael criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for Chef Smith's scam, attributing it to economic hardship. He argued that such deception thrives due to lack of jobs, suggesting he might consider similar actions for personal gain.





Read full article