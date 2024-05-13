I bought Afronita iPhone 15 on her birthday - Champion Rolie

Champion Rolie with Afronita

Champion Rolie, a prominent member of the DWP (Dance With Purpose) academy, has dismissed rumors suggesting a romantic involvement with fellow dancer Afronita.

In an upcoming interview with Delay, Champion Rolie emphasized that his bond with Afronita is purely platonic.



Referring to Afronita as his "personal person," he elucidated that she holds a special place in his life, akin to a best friend.



Explaining his decision to lavish Afronita with a generous gift of an iPhone 15 Pro Max valued at 20,000 Ghanaian Cedis, Champion Rolie attributed it to her birthday celebration.

Highlighting their close relationship, he stated, "She is my PP, meaning she is my personal person.



She is my favorite persona, and she was celebrating her birthday, so I bought an iPhone 15 Pro Max worth Ghc 20,000 to celebrate her."