I can’t cope with cheating partner- Nigerian singer

Entertainment
Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: vanguardngr
Ugoccie, a talented singer, emphasizes her zero tolerance for infidelity, stating she wouldn’t stay with a wealthy cheating partner. In a Potpourri interview, she discusses her music collaborations and identity as the 'Voice of the East,' expressing pride in connecting with her southeastern Nigerian roots and redefining indigenous music.
