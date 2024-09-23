I can’t cope with cheating partner- Nigerian singer

Ugoccie

Source: vanguardngr

Ugoccie, a talented singer, emphasizes her zero tolerance for infidelity, stating she wouldn’t stay with a wealthy cheating partner. In a Potpourri interview, she discusses her music collaborations and identity as the 'Voice of the East,' expressing pride in connecting with her southeastern Nigerian roots and redefining indigenous music.





