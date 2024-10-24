Entertainment

Entertainment
I can’t date an industry person—Benedicta Gafah

Bene Ga Benedicta Gafah

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Benedicta Gafah denied dating James Gardiner, stating she prefers to keep her relationships private and separate from the entertainment industry. She emphasized that James is just a friend and revealed her partner, outside the industry, provides peace and supports her work.



Source: Mynewsgh