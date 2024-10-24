I can’t date an industry person—Benedicta Gafah

Benedicta Gafah

Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Benedicta Gafah denied dating James Gardiner, stating she prefers to keep her relationships private and separate from the entertainment industry.

Actress Benedicta Gafah denied dating James Gardiner, stating she prefers to keep her relationships private and separate from the entertainment industry. She emphasized that James is just a friend and revealed her partner, outside the industry, provides peace and supports her work.





Read full article