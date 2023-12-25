I can’t respect man who doesn’t protect me — Ini Edo

Actress Ini Edo

A popular actress, Iniobong Edo, is one woman that many men would love to have. For those in this category, the actress has spoken about the qualities she looks out for in a man.

Speaking on Toke Moments, a podcast hosted by media personality, Toke Makinwa, Edo said, “Based on my upbringing and how I see life, a man is designed to be the head of the home, as well as the one who protects the family and takes care of them.



“If a man cannot give me that protective energy that allows me to respect him, I cannot be in a relationship with him. It is not always about money, but how he can manage the people and situations around him.”



The actress also stated that some men feel insecure with powerful women because of their egos. She said, “Some men are threatened by women’s strength and do not want to see their women successful, so that she can do all the basic things that we grew up to believe are expected of women. So, when a woman gets too powerful, it feels like she is competing with their egos, or whatever it is that makes them masculine.”

Edo, who had a baby some years ago via surrogacy, added that she wished she had become a mother earlier. Talking about her daughter, she said, “I believe in taking life step by step. But, I still feel I should have had my child way before now. I was waiting for the right person, because I wanted to have a family and do it with a man.”



She continued, “I want my daughter to have an independent mind. I just left the house, and she started crying. Whenever she does that, I find myself thinking about her all the way. I also think of returning home, but I have to work.”