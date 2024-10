Nadia Buari

Source: 3news

Nadia Buari revealed she chose the name 'Beyonce' for her lead role in the 2006 film Beyonce: The President’s Daughter, believing it would boost her career.

She discussed the challenges of promoting films in the age of social media.

Buari is returning to screens with Forever in a Night premiering November 9, 2024.



