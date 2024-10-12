‘I’d go hungry until my friend returned from work before we feed’ – Delay reflects on past hardship

Delay

Source: 3news

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, known as Delay, shared her past financial struggles in a video, recalling days in Tema when she often went without food. She reflected on her journey from hardship to success, emphasizing her transformation from poverty to financial independence and the importance of her friends' support during tough times.





