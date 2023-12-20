'I dare any 'side chick' who claims we are dating to come out and speak' – Sam George

Sam George and his wife, Vera

In the quest to prove his undying love and utmost fidelity to his wife, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has thrown a challenge at any lady to provide evidence of being his side chick.

In an interview with Bola Ray, Sam George said he has never engaged in any extra-marital affair adding that his wife is more than enough.



According to the Ningo Prampram MP, his wife embodies a full package that entails being a wife and a side chick, hence, the decision not to crave any other woman.



“My life is work, house and church. If you know any girl anywhere, I am dating, just call her to the show, I am waiting. I am throwing a challenge out there. Anybody should bring evidence. You won't ever see me sitting at a spot alone or with some random girl. If you see me anywhere, especially at +233, my wife is always sitting by me,” he told Bola Ray on the StarChat show.



On his part, Sam George said, as part of techniques to spice up his home, he fulfils husband, boyfriend and ‘sugar daddy’ duties to his wife.



“I tell my wife say she be my side chick and my wife. Wey me I be in sugar daddy, boyfriend, husband all put together. The thing wey boys go fit do, I dey do. Whatever, husbands do in the house, I do it. And whatever, sugar daddies do, I do them as well,” he said in Pijin mixed with English



It is no secret that Sam George, constantly flaunts his wife on social media, especially at most public events where they are spotted together.

The couple who have been married for the past 11 years, renewed their wedding vows sometime in August 2022.



Watch the video below:





