‘I deserve respect,’ Simi responds to jibes from Samklef, Brymo

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Kosoko, simply known as Simi, has responded to the recent jibes of Samuel Oguachuba, identified as Samklef, and Maverick singer Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, aka Brymo.

Simi spoke in an interview with media personnel, Angela Yee on her programme titled, ‘Way Up’ on Tuesday.



The wife of singer Adekunle Gold said she could not imagine the reasons behind Samklef and Brymo’s talks about nurturing feelings for her but claimed to be happy that her husband was always in her defence.



She described their actions as more comedy than anything else anyone could think.



When asked how she managed the jibes, Simi stated, “I don’t expect to be asked this. The thing is, I don’t even know what most of these people are like. I don’t know why they keep talking about me, but when you really look at what they are saying, you can’t even pick out anything. I am confused and feel like it doesn’t matter to me.



“My husband (Adekunle Gold) is speaking out for me as he would. I even told my friend that I didn’t feel anything about it because it didn’t impact me, and I didn’t have anything to hide.

“Like if you are going to post that you asked me out. So? And? Okay. And why? To me, the whole thing is more comedy than anything else.



“The only thing I will say though is that I saw a lot of people coming to my defence that why would he be talking to me like that. So, I’m just like, you don’t respect me because I’m married, but respect me because I deserve to be. Don’t do that to me,” she added.



Recently, a social media storm erupted when Samklef expressed his sentiments about singer Simi, sparking a heated exchange between him and Adekunle Gold.



In a series of now-deleted posts on Sunday, Samklef revealed that he harboured feelings for Simi in the past but chose not to pursue them to maintain a professional relationship. He then labelled Simi and fellow artist Ric Hassani as “the two most ungrateful artistes” he has ever worked with.



But Simi’s husband, Adekunle Gold, swiftly responded, defending his wife and urging Samklef to stop disrespecting her.

Adekunle Gold’s response escalated the confrontation as he admonished Samklef, stating, “Simi does not owe you shit, and it is about time you stopped calling her name every 3 market days. If anything, you owe me! Stop fooling around and act your age!”



Samklef retaliated with a comment suggesting his influence on Simi’s career, stating, “Dear Adekunle, I made your wife Simi cry.”



Also, not too long ago, Brymo also had his fair share of Adekunle’s outburst after he shared an audio clip in which he requested sex for a music collaboration from Simi, which she vehemently disapproved of.



Defending the audio, Brymo said his sexual advances towards Simi, describing it as “an artistic pursuit.”



His revelation, however, didn’t sit well with Adekunle Gold, who warned him to “stay away” from his wife and “stop disrespecting” his family.