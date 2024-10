Skrewface

Source: Mynewsgh

Veteran Ghanaian musician Skrewfaze clarified that his stay in the USA isn't due to Ghana's economic hardships.

Veteran Ghanaian musician Skrewfaze clarified that his stay in the USA isn't due to Ghana's economic hardships. He traveled to support his daughter’s graduation from the Air Force and to spend time with his family, who live in the U.S., addressing their complaints about his absence.





Read full article