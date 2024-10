Mark Anim-Yirenkyi

Source: 3news

In a 3FM interview, Ghanaian gospel artist Mark Anim-Yirenkyi expressed that he no longer believes in religious music, only "good and bad" music.

He emphasized music's role in nation-building, urging governments to support messages of empowerment.

His latest song, “Bibini,” celebrates African identity and strength.



