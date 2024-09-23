Entertainment

‘I don’t care about those who say I’m not funny – Jacinta

Jacinta

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanaweekend

Jacinta Ocansey, known as the “Queen of Comedy,” has dismissed criticisms of her comedic talent, stating she focuses on her supportive fanbase.

Jacinta Ocansey, known as the “Queen of Comedy,” has dismissed criticisms of her comedic talent, stating she focuses on her supportive fanbase. In a Channel One TV interview, she emphasized that negative opinions no longer impact her, urging others not to dwell on comparisons among comedians.



Source: Ghanaweekend