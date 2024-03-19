I don't care if they say TikTokers aren't celebrities - Jackline Mensah

Jackline Mensah

Actress and TikTok sensation, Jackline Mensah, has addressed the notion that TikTokers aren't considered celebrities by some.

In an interview with EBN TV, she emphasized that while some may hold this view, there are TikTokers who are indeed celebrated as celebrities.



"It’s their personal opinion which is not a true reflection of what is happening on the grounds," she said.



Mensah, who gained fame for her spot-on impersonations of Ghanaian celebrities, notably Shatta Wale, has amassed a significant following on TikTok and Instagram, becoming the first Ghanaian to achieve 1 million followers with a verified profile.

Leveraging her online popularity, she has ventured into brand influencing and successfully transitioned into mainstream showbiz, securing roles in movies.



Her ascent in the film industry has been swift, with notable appearances in productions like "The Men We Love." Now, she's set to feature in "Tripping," directed by Yvonne Nelson, which is slated to premiere on March 29 at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra.