I don’t check my husband’s phone anymore – Ohemaa Woyeje on marriage

Ohemaa Woyeje

Source: ZionFelix

Media personality Ohemaa Woyeje discussed her marriage dynamics in a Kingdom FM interview, highlighting her growth from being insecure and checking her husband’s phone to letting go of minor issues. She emphasized that experience has taught her to prioritize peace over suspicion in her relationship with husband Emmanuel Owusu Kusi.





