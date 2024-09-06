I don’t mind NDC using my song despite being an NPP member – Philippa Baafi

Philipa Baafi

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian gospel artist Philipa Baafi, affiliated with the NPP, is open to her new track “It’s Possible” being used by the NDC. She believes once a song is released, it becomes public property.

