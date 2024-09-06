Entertainment

I don’t mind NDC using my song despite being an NPP member – Philippa Baafi

Gospel Artiste Philipa Baafi Philipa Baafi

Fri, 6 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian gospel artist Philipa Baafi, affiliated with the NPP, is open to her new track “It’s Possible” being used by the NDC. She believes once a song is released, it becomes public property. Baafi praised the Free SHS policy by the Akufo-Addo administration as a key achievement for the NPP.



