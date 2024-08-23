I don’t regret anything I said, I was hurt – Medikal speaks on outburst

Medikal

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has stated he has no regrets about his actions and social media outbursts during his marital issues with Fella Makafui.

He explained that his reactions were triggered by Fella's police visit to his home, and while he regrets the public nature of the dispute, he feels his actions were justified.





