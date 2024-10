Skrewface

Source: Mynewsgh

Jehosaphat Kwabena Eshun, known as Skrewfaze, expressed his opposition to cheating in relationships.

In an interview, he clarified that his song "Blood Pressure (BP)" doesn’t support cheating.

The song was inspired by a conversation with his wife after watching a movie about infidelity, emphasizing his commitment to loyalty.



Read full article