I don’t want anyone to be seduced by me – Tems

Tems

Tems, the Nigerian singer, renowned for her alternative R&B and Afrobeats style, recently made headlines after her performance at Coachella.

Despite her alluring stage presence and undeniable sex appeal, Tems confessed in an interview that she doesn't want her attractiveness to overshadow her music.



She revealed wearing baggy clothes in the studio to maintain focus on her work rather than her appearance.

While she feels appreciated as an individual by Nigerians, she believes her music isn't fully understood in her home country.



Tems' commitment to her craft shines through, balancing her on-stage persona with a dedication to her musical goals.



