I endorsed Yvonne Nelson’s memoir without knowing I was in it – Iyanya

Iyanya

Nigerian singer Iyanya has disclosed that he backed his former girlfriend, Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson's memoir, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,' without realizing his inclusion in it.

During a recent interview on Lagos-based The Beat FM, Iyanya confessed to his lack of awareness regarding the book's content when he endorsed it.



Yvonne Nelson's memoir sparked controversy upon its release, notably featuring a chapter titled "Iyanya And My Love Life," where the actress detailed her relationship with the Nigerian artiste and alleged instances of infidelity.



"I endorsed Yvonne Nelson’s book without knowing I was in the book. We were cool, we still talk to this day, so I didn’t know that I was in the book. When the book came out, everywhere was buzzing. People were telling me I am in the book. But I have not read it till now," Iyanya said during the interview.

Despite the revelations, Iyanya expressed reluctance to address the allegations, citing the challenges that come with his public persona.



He further revealed that he and Yvonne Nelson maintain an amicable relationship and continue to communicate regularly.



Although there has been widespread discussion surrounding the memoir's release, Iyanya admitted to not having read it yet.