I featured in over 200 movies - Lil Win

Lil Win

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, proudly declares his involvement in over 2000 movies throughout his career.

Maintaining a comprehensive library of his work, Lilwin emphasizes his commitment to sharing his experience, particularly with students at his Great Minds School.



Speaking of his prolific career, Lilwin reveals, "I've been featured in over 2000 movies since I started. I have a library in my school called Great Minds School. I have kept it there so that the students who want to learn from it can watch and learn from me."

Asserting his continued productivity, Lilwin hints at a staggering count of over four thousand movies when including recent series. Currently, the actor is promoting his latest project, "A Country Called Ghana," which boasts a cast of both Nigerian and Ghanaian talent.



With aspirations for global recognition, Lilwin aims to secure distribution for his new movie on platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Confident in the quality of his content, he anticipates a positive reception from audiences worldwide.