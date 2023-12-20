I feel sorry for the young men who are not married – Emeka Ike after ex-wife traumatic episode

Popular Nigerian actor, Emeka Ike

Renowned Nigerian actor, Emeka Ike, has sympathized with unmarried men, and according to him, he feels sorry for all the men who are yet to get married.

The Nigerian actor in a recent interview on Channels TV disclosed how his ex-wife made him lose his properties because she accused him of domestic abuse.



Among some properties he lost included his Senior High School, his house, his lands, as well as custody of his children.



As a result of this, Emeka Ike stated in the interview that he feels sorry for all the single men out there because the women in this century are manipulative and blackmailers.



He added that women these days are looking for rich and popular men so they can easily exploit them.



“I feel sorry for the young men who are not married because the narrative out there is that it is all about the money. When they come, they don’t like you for nothing. You are just a blackmail issue and you must be popular, and rich, you must be a stronger and successful man to be a husband-beater. No carpenter is a husband-beater in the social space. You have to be a businessman”, he said.

He went ahead to say that most women are desperate to get married to achieve a purpose, thus every young man should be careful and seek the right partner.



“Some ladies are too desperate for marriage lately so the young men need to know that there are plenty of women out there who are not the marriage type and they are the ones that get you and I first. The good ones do not show the things and signs that you want to be a part of a girl but these ladies show you everything you want to see and when you get into it, there is a lock”, he told the host.







