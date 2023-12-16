I feel very bad – Selina Boateng addresses body-shaming comments

The persistent comments regarding Selina Boateng's plus-size body have taken a toll on the gospel musician as she has revealed feeling deeply affected when faced with such remarks.

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show, aired on December 16, 2023, Selina Boateng expressed her dissatisfaction with body-shaming comments saying she feels very disheartened.



Contrary to suggestions that she gained weight due to excessive eating, the musician attributed her stature to the aftermath of childbirth.



“I feel very bad by the act of body-shaming, especially in the context of postpartum weight gain,” she said. “I am not alone in experiencing changes in my body after childbirth; it is a natural process. While some comments serve as motivation for me to embark on a weight loss journey, others are unnecessarily rude.”



She continued by stressing it is important to recognize that weight gain after giving birth is a “common occurrence and can result from various factors”.



The judgmental assumption that it's solely due to excessive eating, she argued, oversimplifies a complex and personal experience.



In the last couple of years, Selina Boateng’s weight has become an issue of concern to a section of the public. She previously expressed her displeasure at such remarks when she stressed that people who pass such unpleasant comments have no idea what caused it.

“Also, you don’t know whether it’s an advice from the doctor or whatever which is the reason behind how she is,” she added, insinuating that gaining weight could be at the instruction of a medical officer.



In her interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, in May 2023, Selina Boateng said being heavyweight is hereditary.



“I’m naturally not slim – my mother and father [also] – I’m not a slim person,” she emphasised.







BB