Kwabena Kwabena

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian Highlife artist Kwabena Kwabena refuted Deputy Minister Mark Okraku-Mantey's claim that his career boost was due to endorsing the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo in 2008.

Kwabena Kwabena argued that his fame was established earlier, citing his 2005 hit "Aso."

His manager also emphasized his success stemmed from personal effort rather than political support.



