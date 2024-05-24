Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Entertainment
0

I give up so easily and that has been my problem – Too Much Pampii

AF0E38A2 C9EB 4DE7 96C2 0031C58DF014.jpeg Too Much Pampii

Fri, 24 May 2024 Source: Anansesemmedia

Renowned comic actor Too Much Pampii, originally aspiring to be a musician, shared his journey from failed music aspirations to acting fame.

Unexpectedly propelled into the limelight by the Junka Town series, shot with a smartphone, he abandoned his music dreams until a recent resurgence.

Despite earlier setbacks, his latest song "Ghetto Christian" showcases his diverse musical talent, receiving positive reception.

Pampii's commitment to releasing a body of work indicates a renewed focus on his music career, with hopes of realizing his long-term dreams as a professional musician.

Read full article

Source: Anansesemmedia