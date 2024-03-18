I got sick when the internet went off - Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Renowned Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, revealed how the recent internet outage took a toll on his health, stating, "I got sick when the internet went off."

Expressing his belief in the indispensability of the internet, he warned, "Living without it can make you die."



Shatta Wale conveyed his sentiments while speaking to Ghana Television, recounting his reaction upon learning of the outage, "Then today we die. It make I sick small."



Despite being informed of undersea cable cuts as the cause, he expressed skepticism, suggesting a deeper motive, "I feel them dey take we do science...they want to know how we will think without internet."

Shatta Wale highlighted the prevalence of internet abuse, asserting, "The problems on the internet is getting too much these days."



Meanwhile, a significant internet disruption hit West and Central Africa, impacting countries including Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Liberia, Benin, Ghana, and Burkina Faso.