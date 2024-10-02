Entertainment

I grew up sleeping on a couch – Celestine Donkor reveals

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: Tigpost

Gospel artist Celestine Donkor shared her childhood struggles on *Just Being Us*, describing growing up in a crowded compound with 11 neighbors and 15 siblings.

Gospel artist Celestine Donkor shared her childhood struggles on *Just Being Us*, describing growing up in a crowded compound with 11 neighbors and 15 siblings. She praised her mother for her dedication, recalling a "miracle pot" that always seemed to provide enough food, despite their financial hardships and cramped living conditions.



