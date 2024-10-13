I have a movie on galamsey yet to be premiered - Dr. Likee

Dr. Likee

Popular Ghanaian comic actor Dr. Likee, also known as Akabenezer, has revealed that he has a movie about illegal mining (galamsey) set to be released next month.

The film aims to highlight the environmental damage caused by galamsey, especially the contamination of water bodies.



Dr. Likee clarified that the movie is not politically driven but seeks to raise awareness about the urgency of ending illegal mining.

This comes amidst growing calls for government action to stop galamsey, with various organizations demanding swift intervention.



