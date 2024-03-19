I have a unique bond with Medikal - Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and Medikal

Shatta Wale has shared insights into his unique bond with fellow musician Medikal during an appearance on GTV’s breakfast show with host Kafui Dey.

Reflecting on his connection with Medikal, Shatta Wale expressed, “I felt this connection with him some time ago and that has really gotten me so close to him. I feel Medikal is the only Ghanaian musician that I have crossed paths with and made some good connections with apart from money.”



He further elaborated on the depth of their relationship, highlighting Medikal's receptiveness to his guidance and advice. Shatta Wale remarked, “I haven’t spoken to any Ghanaian artiste and they have listened to my direction like Medikal does and it’s working for him."

Shatta Wale praised Medikal's willingness to seek his input on various aspects of his career, including performances and decision-making processes. He noted, “Sometimes he can go for shows and he discusses it with me to get my thoughts on it as well. When I suggest things to him, it works and when I do something wrong, he tells me. He puts me in the right direction sometimes and I like that very much.”