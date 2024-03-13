I have a unique story the world wants to know - Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa, a renowned media personality and entrepreneur, is gearing up to participate in the Institute of Work, Employment and Society (IES) initiative, to be hosted at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

With recent false narratives swirling around her, Asantewaa sees this platform as an invaluable opportunity to set the record straight.



Scheduled for Wednesday, the 12th, at 9 am in the UPSA auditorium, the event will provide Asantewaa with a platform to share her genuine story and struggles. She aims to debunk misconceptions and present a narrative that resonates with the people of Ghana.



"I've a unique story that the world wants to know about. I will be part of a program, IES, to be held at UPSA to share my true story, a true story that resonates with the good people of Ghana. I intend to clear the narratives," stated Afua Asantewaa.

She hopes her story will not only inspire but also motivate young minds and the community at large. Asantewaa encourages individuals to join her in this endeavor, emphasizing the importance of authenticity and transparency in shaping public perception.



