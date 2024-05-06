I have always wished Fella Makafui well - Sister Derby

Sister Derby

Ghanaian media personality Deborah Vanessa recently highlighted the importance of unity among women in relationships during an interview with Kojo Sheldon.

She emphasized the complexity of relationships and discouraged women from engaging in conflicts over men, citing her past relationship with Fella Makafui as an example.



Deborah Vanessa expressed that there is no justification for such conflicts, as women may not be aware of the full picture or the messages exchanged behind the scenes.



She clarified her stance, stating, "There is no need to fight a fellow woman over a man. There are so many layers to this."



Deborah Vanessa also shared that she never had any issues with Fella Makafui and expressed a nonchalant attitude towards the breakup between Medikal and Fella Makafui, stating, "Everybody go chop breakfast," implying that life moves on despite romantic challenges.

Her message promotes solidarity and understanding among women, encouraging mutual respect and support in relationships.



