I have bridged the rap gap – Eno Barony

Eno Barony

Source: StarrFm

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony, in an interview on Rhythms Live, discussed her journey in rap, addressing the gender gap in the industry.

Barony emphasized her role in bridging the divide, citing her determination to challenge gender barriers.



She highlighted the presence of talented female rappers, dispelling notions of loneliness.



Despite her success, she acknowledged predecessors and asserted her independence from male influences.

Barony stressed the importance of authenticity in storytelling, drawing from personal experiences.



Her dedication and perspective resonate globally, inspiring aspiring female artists with her bold lyricism and fearless approach to empowerment.



