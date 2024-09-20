I have never followed up on my royalties with GHAMRO- Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty

Source: Mynewsgh

Gospel musician Empress Gifty stated she has never pursued her royalties from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) since starting her career. During an interview, she expressed confidence in her worth and hard work, trusting her manager to handle payments without stressing over the inadequate amounts many artists receive.





