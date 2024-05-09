I have not forced anyone to like what I'm doing - Safo Newman

Safo Newman

Ghanaian musician Safo Newman has addressed recent criticisms surrounding his public persona.

In the midst of social media scrutiny, particularly on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Newman's behavior and appearance sparked debates.



In an interview with Code Micky on Code Micky TV, Newman dismissed the concerns raised by Ghanaians.

During the interview, Newman responded to queries about suggestions for him to transition to songwriting, emphasizing his commitment to singing.



Acknowledging the comments on social media, Newman asserted his independence, stating, "I have not forced anyone to like what I am doing."