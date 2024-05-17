I have shifted focus towards positive music - King Paluta

King Paluta

Ghanaian rapper King Paluta recently announced a significant shift in his music career, deciding to distance himself from profane content and instead concentrate on creating uplifting songs that inspire his audience.

Reflecting on his past work, Paluta admitted that his previous tracks often delved into "a lot of foolish things" that didn't contribute positively to his journey.



This realization prompted him to pivot towards crafting music with meaningful messages, exemplified by his hit track "Aseda," which centers around gratitude.

Paluta emphasized the transformative power of positivity in music, revealing that he now refrains from listening to his old profanity-laden songs and encourages fellow artists to prioritize creating uplifting content over seeking attention through shock value.



Through his musical evolution, King Paluta aims to foster a more positive narrative in Ghanaian music, particularly for emerging artists from disadvantaged backgrounds, serving as an inspiring example of growth and purposeful artistic expression.