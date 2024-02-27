I have slept with 67 women so far – Kizz Daniel reveals

Kizz Daniel

Renowned Afrobeats sensation, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, widely known as Kizz Daniel, has stunned fans with candid revelations during a recent Q&A session on X.

Addressing inquiries from his followers, Kizz Daniel opened up about various personal aspects of his life. When a curious fan inquired about the number of women he had been with, the "Buga" singer responded boldly, stating, "67."



Responding to another query about his favorite childhood song, Kizz Daniel reminisced, citing "Kerewa – Zulezu" as his top pick.

In another intriguing exchange, a fan probed about his earnings for the day, to which Kizz Daniel disclosed, "285m."



These revelations unfolded during an engaging interaction between Kizz Daniel and his fans on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on February 24, 2024.