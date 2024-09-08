Entertainment

I haven’t been in a romantic relationship for more than 20 years – Maame Dokono

Maame Dokono 2018 Maame Dokono

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, known as Maame Dokono, has been single for over 20 years and feels content at 80. In a 3FM interview, she emphasized her satisfaction with her independent lifestyle, citing freedom from additional responsibilities and focusing on church and community activities instead of intimacy concerns.



Source: Tigpost