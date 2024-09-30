‘I haven’t seen anyone get as much hatred from their home country as I have’ – Amaarae

Amaarae

Source: 3news

Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae expressed that since moving to Ghana in 2017, she has faced more "hate" than love, primarily due to her boldness as a woman. In an ABC News interview, she emphasized the need for open discussions on women's empowerment and expressed admiration for fellow artist Sabrina Carpenter.





