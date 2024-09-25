Entertainment

I haven’t seen my kids since 2022 – Reggie Zippy laments amid custody battle

Reggie Zippy 615x410 Reggie Zippy

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy expressed deep frustration over not seeing his three children since December 25, 2022, after his ex-wife gained full legal custody. He shared his emotional struggle online, promising to continue fulfilling his financial responsibilities while using his posts as a journal for his children’s future understanding.



Source: 3news