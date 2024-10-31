Entertainment

I hold no grudge against Kofi Kinaata — Ras Kuuku

Ras Kuuku Pic Ras Kuuku

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian reggae artist Ras Kuuku has reconciled with Kofi Kinaata, moving past past issues over his verse being cut from "Efiekuma Love."

Ghanaian reggae artist Ras Kuuku has reconciled with Kofi Kinaata, moving past past issues over his verse being cut from "Efiekuma Love." In a Hitz FM interview, he emphasized there’s no resentment and affirmed their mutual commitment to Ghanaian music, calling the 2020 incident a thing of the past.



Source: Tigpost