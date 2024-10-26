Entertainment

I knew ‘Up & Running’ album would be a banger from the beginning – Stonebwoy’s wifei

IMG 20241026 105241 Dr. Louisa

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Dr. Louisa Satekla praised her husband Stonebwoy’s new album Up & Running as a “masterpiece of African sound,” acknowledging his hard work and her support throughout its creation. The album was celebrated at a star-studded release party on October 23, 2024, at Alora Beach Resort, solidifying Stonebwoy’s music influence.



Source: 3news