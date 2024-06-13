I left my marriage because I was providing more than my ex-husband – Yvonne Jegede

Yvonne Jegede

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Yvonne Jegede, a prominent Nollywood actress, disclosed reasons for ending her marriage with Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole in 2019.

She cited shouldering more financial responsibilities than her ex-husband as a key factor, regretting prioritizing love over financial stability.



Jegede also mentioned her ex-husband’s sensitivity about their age difference contributing to their divorce, where he perceived jests as disrespect.

Despite her career success in acting, producing, modeling, and television, Jegede expressed challenges in balancing financial obligations and parenting their son largely on her own.



Her revelations came in a teaser for ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, addressing personal struggles and decisions openly.



Read full article