I like raw s*x; I would rather m*sturbate than use a condom – Medikal

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Rapper Medikal has opened up about his disgust for condom usage.
He says he would rather masturbate than use a condom.
Medikal was speaking on Rants and Bants; a podcast that features Ghanaian celebrities and influencers.
“I like to have raw sex, I don’t like condoms. I would rather masturbate than use a condom,” he said.
This comes from Medikal, an influencer in the music space in Ghana at a time there are reports of a rise in HIV/AIDS in the West African country
