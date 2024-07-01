I’ll be richer than my father – Ken Agyapong Jnr

Kenneth Agyapong Jr

Source: Mynewsgh

Kenneth Agyapong Junior, son of Ghanaian MP Kennedy Agyapong, aims to surpass his father's wealth, asserting his independence and ambition on the Konneckted Minds podcast. He plans to build on his father's legacy while surpassing his financial achievements, emphasizing personal goals over paternal expectations.





